New Bride Hansika Motwani Can't Take Her Eyes Off Hubby Sohael In These MUSHY Pics From Pre-wedding Party

We can't thank Hansika Motwani enough for blessing our Instagram feed with adorable pictures from her pre-wedding party. On Wednesday (December 14), the South actress treated the fans with new snaps from her grand bash, leaving them awestruck. Before tying the knot with Sohael Khaturiya, the actress hosted a pre-wedding party for her family members and close friends in Jaipur.

HANSIKA MOTWANI'S ROMANTIC MOMENT WITH HUSBAND

The tinsel town diva shared a series of photos from her pre-wedding bash on social media, giving the fans a sneak-peek of her celebrations. It was her mushy moment that captured the attention of the netizens.

HANSIKA, SOHAEL'S SWEET GESTURE

Hansika Motwani won the hearts of the fans with her sweet gesture at her wedding. She invited underprivileged kids from a nearby locality to attend her ceremony. After taking nuptial vows, she and Sohael happily posed with the little ones. She also sent food to the people, celebrating their union with them. The duo offered yummy delicacies to the people, adding a tinch of love while sending the food packets.

The two lovebirds got married in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 4, 2022. They tied the knot at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort near Jaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The couple had a traditional Indian wedding with all functions including haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Before their royal wedding, the duo hosted a Sufi night for their guests.

Hansika and Sohael complemented each other in elegant outfits at their wedding. While the actress wore a stunning lehenga, her groom donned a stylish bandhgala for their special day.

What do you have to say about Hansika Motwani's all-white look? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.