Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot Later This Year At A Fort In Jaipur; Preparations Are Rife?

Hansika Motwani, the sultry actress who made waves in Kollywood by teaming up with all the star heroes of the industry has become one of the senior actresses in the industry. Hansika, who was last seen in a female-centric flick titled Maha, is now in the news for her alleged, impending marriage to a Mumbai-based Businessman.

The actress, who is known for her philanthropic activities is said to have been dating a businessman for a long time now. With nothing huge on her professional plate, the 31-year-old actress is likely to get married and begin a new chapter in her life.

Hansika is said to have chosen Jaipur, the beautiful palace city in Rajasthan as the place for her fairytale wedding. A 400-year-old palace-turned-hotel, Mundota Fort is rumoured to be the venue for this private wedding. According to the buzz, the hoteliers are prepping the venue for the event which will likely take place in December this year. The official confirmation of the same is however awaited.

Hansika started her career as a child actor in Bollywood films and gained popularity with Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya. She debuted as an actress for the first time in Desamuduru, Allu Arjun-Puri Jagannadh's film. Since then, the actress went on to work with A-listers in Tollywood and Kollywood. The actress was earlier in a serious relationship with actor STR AKA Simbu.

On the professional front, Hansika is part of several films and two web series. Partner, 105 Minutes, My Name Is Shruthi, and Rowdy Baby are the films that are gearing up for release.