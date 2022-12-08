Happy Birthday Pa Ranjith: A Look At The Filmmaker's Incredible Journey From Attakatthi To Thangalaan!

One of the most important and unique directors of Tamil cinema, Pa Ranjith celebrates his 40th birthday today.

Pa Ranjith is one among the very few directors who make films with social concern, not only about politics, but also about the misfortunes that happen to people in the society.

This artist who made his debut in Tamil cinema with the film Attakathi worked as an assistant director under Venkat Prabhu. The director made the fans look back with a very different screenplay in his first film. Coming from the team of director Venkat Prabhu, who makes films for entertainment, director Pa Ranjith excelled in bringing films from a completely different angle and surprised everyone.

All Pa Ranjith's films Attakathi, Madras, Kabali, Sarpatta Parambarai, Kaala, Natchathiram Nagargirathu and Dhammam, instilled the belief that people's needs and lifestyles could be brought about through cinema.

It is special to have a compelling screenplay that reaches the common people instead of only the comedy, action and romance that is usually found in Tamil cinema. Director Pa Ranjith plays an important role in carrying our Tamil cinema to the next generation.

This great artist is next working with actor Vikram in the film Thangalaan. Produced by Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green, the film revolves around the 18th century Tamils who were enslaved in the Kolar gold mines. In which Pa Ranjith fans are very excited as Ranjith's punch is sure to be there.

The film will be shot in Tamil and Hindi. Later it will be dubbed and released in other regional languages as well. This film is being made as an Indian film and is going to be made in 2D and 3D. Music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the film is expected to hit the theaters in 2023. Tamil Prabha joined the film along with Pa Ranjith as the co-writer of the film. Kishore Kumar takes care of the Cinematography and Selva RK is the editor of the film.

The official teaser of Thangalaan was released a few weeks ago, with subsequent updates about the film coming in. In the teaser, the get-up of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathi were mesmerizing. Vikram, the hero of this film, has a terrific rugged look with beard and moustache.

A unique director who played an important role in the development of Tamil cinema. Fans are looking forward to more amazing and profound works from Ranjith.

Happy Birthday Once again Director Pa Ranjith!!!