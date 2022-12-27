"Harassed For 20 Minutes," Siddharth Reveals UNACCEPTABLE Incident At Airport

Controversy’s favorite child Siddharth has hit the headlines after he revealed an unpleasant incident that happened to him in Madurai airport. The actor took to his Instagram space on Monday and revealed an unacceptable incident that he and his parents had to endure at the airport. Sharing a photo from the airport, Siddharth shared the incident on his Instagram story.

Taking to his Instagram space, Siddharth stated that his parents were humiliated at the airport and added that the CRPF refused to speak in English. He added that they even requested the personal to speak in English but they refused to do so, and claimed that the act was a cheap show off of power.

Here's what Siddharth wrote on Instagram

Sharing a photo from the airport, the Boys actor wrote, “Harassed for 20 mins @ empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak English. When we protested, they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power (sic),” he added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and not the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Nevertheless, the news started making the rounds on social media, with an image of Siddharth’s Instagram story, as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual drama Maha Samudram, which hit the theaters in 2021. He will be next seen in director Shankar’s highly-awaited movie Indian 2. Kamal Haasan plays the lead role in Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing important roles in the movie.