Jai Bhim Combo Is Back - Director TJ Gnanavel Join Hands With Actor Suriya Again For An Upcom

Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel made an official announcement about his reunion with Actor Suriya. The shooting of the film will start from March 2023. Jai Bhim is a record-breaking movie that was released directly on the Amazon Prime OTT platform. Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by 2D Entertainment, the film starring actors Surya, Prakashraj, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan and others in lead roles is known to be based on a true story. The revolutionary film which recieved international acclaim became a super hit despite many controversies. Following the success of this film, director TJ Gnanavel has given an exciting news to the fans who are waiting for the next film from the successful combo.

Director TJ Gnanavel said in a recent interview to a media portal, "Before starting of Jai Bhim, I told another story to actor Suriya and he loved it. The success of Jai Bhim made us to come up with the particular story that we have already decided earlier. We strongly believe that people will support this film more than Jai Bhim. The shooting of the film will start from March 2023. This film produced by 2D Entertainment will also be a film that deals with a social problem again".

Suriya already commited to act in the movies Vanangan directed by Bala and Vadivasal by director Vetimaaran. It has already been reported that the shooting of the film Vadivasal will begin immediately after the completion of the Vetimaaran's Viduthalai. An official update on Suriya's upcoming film with director TJ Gnanavel is expected to be out soon. This news has further increased the expectation of the fans.