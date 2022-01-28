Here’s How Suriya Reacted When A Dance Choreographer Proposed Him During The Making Of Kaakha Kaakha!

Renowned dance choreographer Poppy during her recent interaction with an entertainment channel revealed that she had a huge crush on Kollywood stalwart Suriya. Shockingly, she also shared that she had even proposed to him with a love-filled letter during the making of Kaakha Kaakha, which starred the actor's now-wife Jyotika as the female lead. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, Poppy was assisting dance master Brinda for the film.

In a short video going viral on social media, the choreographer can be heard saying that she had penned the love letter during the shooting of the song 'Ennai Konjam Maatri' featuring Suriya and Jyotika. She further revealed that she handed over the letter to Suriya during the recess, however, he flee from the spot soon after and shared the incident with everyone on the set including Jyotika, cameraman RD Rajasekhar and even dance master Brinda. Well, talking about her confrontation with Suriya post the 'letter giving' incident, Poppy said that the actor later apologized to her and revealed that he was already in a relationship with Jyotika. She amusingly remembered Suriya saying that she could have approached him much before Jyotika

What's more amusing is the very fact that Jyotika consoled the choreographer upon knowing about her feelings towards Suriya. Poppy disclosed that the actress was very sportive and even apologized saying that she could have told him earlier as now their wedding date is already fixed.

Oscars 2022: Suriya's Jai Bhim And Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Earn Eligibility!

Suriya's Jai Bhim Gets Featured In Oscars' Official YouTube Channel!

Well, it was during the making of Kaakha Kaakha when Suriya and Jyothika fell head over heels in love with each other. Together known as the power couple of Kollywood, the duo tied the knot in 2006 and are now proud parents to Dia and Dev.