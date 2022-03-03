Hey Sinamika Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika has become the latest to fall prey to piracy. The film has been leaked on infamous piracy based websites. The unfortunate leak has indeed caused tension among fans, who have been taking to social media handles to request everyone not to promote piracy by any means and to encourage the virtuous way of viewing. Notably, the leak might become a stumbling block for Hey Sinamika as it will affect the film's smooth running and of course its box office collection.

Well, the Dulquer-starrer is not the first Tamil film to get leaked online.

Earlier, OTT and theatrical releases like Doctor, Annaatthe, Maanaadu, Master, Jai Bhim, Navarasa, Soorarai Pottru and Enemy also had fallen prey to piracy. Not just that, the latest release and most anticipated film of the year Valimai, headlined by Ajith Kumar was also leaked within hours of its release.

Hey Sinamika was released on March 3. The film written and directed by Madhan Karky and Brinda respectively, is backed under Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The romantic thriller marks Brinda's maiden venture as a director. On the other hand, screenwriter Madhan Karky has also written lyrics for all the songs of the film composed by 96 (2018) fame Govind Vasantha. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shyam Prasad in pivotal roles. The film's title is inspired from one of the songs of Dulquer-Mani Ratnam's 2015 film O Kadhal Kanmani with the same title.

On a related note, Dulquer's father and south actor Mammootty's Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam was also released on Thursday.