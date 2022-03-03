Hey Sinamika Twitter Review: Here's How Audiences Reacted To Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi-Kajal's Latest Release
South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan's latest release Hey Sinamika has been getting incredible responses from the cine-goers. The romantic entertainer co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari graced the cinemas on March 3, 2022. Written by Madhan Karky, the film is directed by dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda. With features including its concept, storyline, performances of the cast, music and cinematography, Hey Sinamika has managed to engage the audiences and critics.
Twitterati have been trending #HeySinamika since early morning. Most of them have been sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform, and going by those, the film has majorly received positive reactions. Most of the tweets have also highlighted Dulquer's performance and his sparkling chemistry with Kajal and Aditi, calling it stirring. For the unversed, the film marks the leading man's maiden collaboration with the beautiful female leads, who look surreal on-screen as always.
Valimai Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ajith's Actioner Is Going Strong!
Well, as we talk about the film's reaction in general, let us see how Twitterati have reacted to Hey Sinamika.
Another Hit for @dulQuer 👍👏👏#HeySinamika #HeySinamikaDay #HeySinamikaFromToday— Mehaboob Mohammed (@MehabDulQuerist) March 3, 2022
#HeySinamika 1st Half Review— Michael Vijay (@Realcinemakaran) March 3, 2022
It's Decent 👍#Siragai song is Visual Treat@dulQuer 👌@aditiraohydari 😍@BrindhaGopal1 👏👏
So many laughs, so many whistles, so many tears 🙂— Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 3, 2022
Hey Sinamika!#HeySinamika #HeySinamikaDay #HeySinamikaFromToday @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @BrindhaGopal1 @MsKajalAggarwal #DulquerSalmaan
#HeySinamika @BrindhaGopal1’s directorial debut is a feel good emotional,chic film on a complicated love story post marriage. #DQ is fine, it belongs to @aditiraohydari & @MsKajalAggarwal who hog the show. @anustylist costumes give it a rich look. But run time need to be trimmer. pic.twitter.com/urzTxxCzy3— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 3, 2022
#HeySinamika Terrific DOP , BGM , songs are impressive. What a performance from @dulQuer is excellent, @MsKajalAggarwal Audience and fans like this more kind of roles like this , Last but not least @aditiraohydari What a performer ur killer in ur way🥳🔥.— Wild_brutal_🔔 (@Bvnnb7766) March 3, 2022
Totally a good movie.
@BrindhaGopal1 A perfect debut for a director can't be better than this.. 👌👌🔥#HeySinamika https://t.co/PDN6qt2NhS— Wild_brutal_🔔 (@Bvnnb7766) March 3, 2022
Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth And Vadivelu To Reunite For The Nelson Directorial?
The
romantic
comedy-drama
is
backed
by
Jio
Studios
and
Global
One
Studios.
Hey
Sinamika
was
released
in
theatres
after
multiple
postponements.
Initially,
the
film
was
scheduled
to
release
on
February
12,
2021,
as
Valentine's
Day
special.
Also
starring
Shyam
Prasad,
the
film
has
Govind
Vasantha
composing
songs
and
cinematographer
Preetha
Jayaraman
working
behind
the
lens.
So
far,
the
film's
3
songs
have
been
released
including
'Achamillai',
'Thozhi' and
'Megham',
and
they
have
turned
out
to
be
instant
chartbusters.
Notably,
'Achamillai'
has
been
crooned
by
the
leading
man
himself.
The Brinda-directorial marks Dulquer's fifth film in Tamil after Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Solo (2017) and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020).