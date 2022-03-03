Hey Sinamika Twitter Review: Here's How Audiences Reacted To Dulquer Salmaan-Aditi-Kajal's Latest Release

South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan's latest release Hey Sinamika has been getting incredible responses from the cine-goers. The romantic entertainer co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari graced the cinemas on March 3, 2022. Written by Madhan Karky, the film is directed by dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda. With features including its concept, storyline, performances of the cast, music and cinematography, Hey Sinamika has managed to engage the audiences and critics.

Twitterati have been trending #HeySinamika since early morning. Most of them have been sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform, and going by those, the film has majorly received positive reactions. Most of the tweets have also highlighted Dulquer's performance and his sparkling chemistry with Kajal and Aditi, calling it stirring. For the unversed, the film marks the leading man's maiden collaboration with the beautiful female leads, who look surreal on-screen as always.

Well, as we talk about the film's reaction in general, let us see how Twitterati have reacted to Hey Sinamika.

#HeySinamika @BrindhaGopal1’s directorial debut is a feel good emotional,chic film on a complicated love story post marriage. #DQ is fine, it belongs to @aditiraohydari & @MsKajalAggarwal who hog the show. @anustylist costumes give it a rich look. But run time need to be trimmer. pic.twitter.com/urzTxxCzy3 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 3, 2022

#HeySinamika Terrific DOP , BGM , songs are impressive. What a performance from @dulQuer is excellent, @MsKajalAggarwal Audience and fans like this more kind of roles like this , Last but not least @aditiraohydari What a performer ur killer in ur way🥳🔥.

Totally a good movie. — Wild_brutal_🔔 (@Bvnnb7766) March 3, 2022

The romantic comedy-drama is backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. Hey Sinamika was released in theatres after multiple postponements. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, as Valentine's Day special. Also starring Shyam Prasad, the film has Govind Vasantha composing songs and cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman working behind the lens. So far, the film's 3 songs have been released including 'Achamillai', 'Thozhi' and 'Megham', and they have turned out to be instant chartbusters. Notably, 'Achamillai' has been crooned by the leading man himself.

The Brinda-directorial marks Dulquer's fifth film in Tamil after Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Solo (2017) and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020).