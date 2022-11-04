'I Didn't Follow Nayanthara's Style!' - Says Aishwarya Rajesh At The Press Meet Of Her Next Film Driver Jamuna

Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the lead role in upcoming Tamil movie Driver Jamuna, directed by Vathikuchi director Kinslin. The film is set to release in theaters on November 11, 2022. At the press conference held on behalf of the movie team, Aishwarya Rajesh said that she has acted in the film's major stunt scenes without the help of body doubles. She also said that she has no intention of following Lady Superstar Nayanthara's style in choosing the scripts.

"When I was looking for films with good stories after Ka Pae Ranasingam, Kinsley came up with Driver Jamuna. The story revolves around a female taxi driver. All the three films I had acted recently got released on OTT platforms. But producer SP Chowthari strongly believed in this film and he is releasing it theatrically. Audience never failed to support and welcome films with quality content and Driver Jamuna is such a good movie. Come and watch the movie, which is going to hit the theaters on November 11, 2022" says Aishwarya Rajesh in the movie press meet held at Chennai.

She also added, "I love driving. So except for one scene in the film, I have done all the stunts without body double. I don't want to do only films where the heroine is the major lead actor like Lady Superstar Nayanthara. I want to act in all kind of films. Nayanthara is a great actress and I have only done a couple of films. I am slowly growing with my performance."