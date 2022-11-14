'I Will Release The Evidences Soon' - Director Parthiban Radhakrishnan's Bold Reply To Iravin Nizhal Haters

Director Parthiban said that he has evidence to prove that his film Iravin Nizhal is a non-linear single-shot film.

"Iravin Nizhal is out on Amazon Prime. First of all, I'm not happy for it. Today nothing happens so easily. No one knows that this movie is going to release in OTT on this date and time. While big films need a lot of promotion, how much promotion do these types of films need?

Amazon Prime comes up with some comments on IMDB. I don't know what is happening behind these. I don't know if it was a trick or not. That changed almost 20 hours later. It's still shocking. Now I don't like the new comments as well. It's sad. Negative criticism is a drop of poison in a pitcher of milk.

Iravin Nizhal is currently only visible in India. I don't know when it will be released to whole world. At this time, I would like to express my gratitude to Kalaignar TV. This film has gone to Amazon Prime through them. I didn't not sell the film directly. I watched the film 1917. Although it was said to be a single shot film, it had editing. I can say lots of films like this. Whatever kind of advertisement it is, I go and watch the films that makes me curious. No one in the world has ever done this as featured in the film Iravin Nizhal. Even if you google it, you will know. Also I have a lot of evidence to prove that my film Iravin Nizhal is the world's first single shot non-linear movie. I will post those sources one by one.

Similarly, some of you have asked that there is no making scenes before the film on Amazon Prime. Someone else owns it. So it will be published privately" says Parthiban Radhakrishnan in a video. He shared it in his social media pages and it went viral immediately.

Famous film critic Blue Shirt Maran accused Parthiban saying that Fish and Cat was the first non-linear single shot film and not Iravin Nizhal. While the OTT release of the film has been postponed several times, Parthiban had informed that the film has been released now on Amazon without even informing him.

Also Amazon Prime, on its website, said that the film is the 2nd non-linear single shot film in the world. And the making scenes shown before the film in theaters are not there in OTT version. Fans were shocked to see this.