'I Will Release The Evidences Soon' - Director Parthiban Radhakrishnan's Bold Reply To Iravin Nizhal Haters
Director
Parthiban
said
that
he
has
evidence
to
prove
that
his
film
Iravin
Nizhal
is
a
non-linear
single-shot
film.
"Iravin Nizhal is out on Amazon Prime. First of all, I'm not happy for it. Today nothing happens so easily. No one knows that this movie is going to release in OTT on this date and time. While big films need a lot of promotion, how much promotion do these types of films need?
Amazon Prime comes up with some comments on IMDB. I don't know what is happening behind these. I don't know if it was a trick or not. That changed almost 20 hours later. It's still shocking. Now I don't like the new comments as well. It's sad. Negative criticism is a drop of poison in a pitcher of milk.
Iravin Nizhal is currently only visible in India. I don't know when it will be released to whole world. At this time, I would like to express my gratitude to Kalaignar TV. This film has gone to Amazon Prime through them. I didn't not sell the film directly. I watched the film 1917. Although it was said to be a single shot film, it had editing. I can say lots of films like this. Whatever kind of advertisement it is, I go and watch the films that makes me curious. No one in the world has ever done this as featured in the film Iravin Nizhal. Even if you google it, you will know. Also I have a lot of evidence to prove that my film Iravin Nizhal is the world's first single shot non-linear movie. I will post those sources one by one.
Similarly,
some
of
you
have
asked
that
there
is
no
making
scenes
before
the
film
on
Amazon
Prime.
Someone
else
owns
it.
So
it
will
be
published
privately"
says
Parthiban
Radhakrishnan
in
a
video.
He
shared
it
in
his
social
media
pages
and
it
went
viral
immediately.
Famous film critic Blue Shirt Maran accused Parthiban saying that Fish and Cat was the first non-linear single shot film and not Iravin Nizhal. While the OTT release of the film has been postponed several times, Parthiban had informed that the film has been released now on Amazon without even informing him.
Also Amazon Prime, on its website, said that the film is the 2nd non-linear single shot film in the world. And the making scenes shown before the film in theaters are not there in OTT version. Fans were shocked to see this.