Ilaiyaraaja Should Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna, Demands Tamil Nadu BJP Unit

Ilaiyaraaja,
the
musical
maestro
had
recently
made
headlines
after
he
compared
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
with
Dr.
BR
Ambedkar.
The
legendary
musician
is
getting
massively
trolled
on
social
media
for
his
comparison,
which
has
now
started
a
political
row.
Meanwhile,
Tamil
Nadu
BJP
has
now
demanded
that
Ilaiyaraaja
should
be
conferred
with
Bharat
Ratna.
The
BJP's
unit's
demands
was
put
forward
after
the
political
analysts
predicted
that
the
veteran
musician
is
likely
to
be
nominated
to
the
Rajya
Sabha
soon.
K
Annamalai,
the
president
of
BJP
Tamil
Nadu
was
quoted
saying:
"Ilaiyaraaja
is
not
a
member
of
BJP,
he
belongs
to
the
entire
Tamil
Nadu.
If
the
President
of
India
nominates
him
as
one
of
the
12
nominated
members
of
Rajya
Sabha,
it
is
an
honour."
"In
fact,
we
want
Bharat
Ratna
to
be
conferred
to
Ilaiyaraaja," said
K
Annamalai,
to
the
media.
"He
truly
deserves
the
honour.
If
needed,
we
will
write
to
the
Union
Government
placing
this
demand,"
said
the
BJP
Tamil
Nadu
president.
Ilaiyaraaja
has
not
reacted
to
the
statements
of
K
Annamalai,
so
far.