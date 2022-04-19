    For Quick Alerts
      Ilaiyaraaja Should Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna, Demands Tamil Nadu BJP Unit

      By
      |

      Ilaiyaraaja, the musical maestro had recently made headlines after he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Dr. BR Ambedkar. The legendary musician is getting massively trolled on social media for his comparison, which has now started a political row. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP has now demanded that Ilaiyaraaja should be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

      The BJP's unit's demands was put forward after the political analysts predicted that the veteran musician is likely to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha soon. K Annamalai, the president of BJP Tamil Nadu was quoted saying: "Ilaiyaraaja is not a member of BJP, he belongs to the entire Tamil Nadu. If the President of India nominates him as one of the 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, it is an honour."

      "In fact, we want Bharat Ratna to be conferred to Ilaiyaraaja," said K Annamalai, to the media. "He truly deserves the honour. If needed, we will write to the Union Government placing this demand," said the BJP Tamil Nadu president. Ilaiyaraaja has not reacted to the statements of K Annamalai, so far.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 19:17 [IST]
      X