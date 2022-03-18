Ilaiyaraja Says He Encourages New Talents, Cites Mani Ratnam As Example

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraja is gearing up for his upcoming concert- Rock With Raaja, his first big concert post the pandemic. It goes without saying that the legendary music director has taken part in zillions of concerts across the globe, however, he asserts that the upcoming one will be special, as its focus is on 'fun'. The show happening on March 18 from 6 pm at Island Grounds will feature singers like Mano, Karthik, Shweta Mohan and Devi Sri Prasad among others. Sadly, the absence of late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed throughout the show. For the unversed, the duo's combined shows used to be a treat for the ears and a sight to behold.

Talking about songs' popularity parameters these days like virality and views, the composer during his interaction with The Hindu said, "My music has been viral for four decades, hasn't it?" If a song is on people's minds for just one week or so, how can you call it viral? There are no composers in the film industry today; there are only programmers. There are so many new singers and voices today, but does anything stand the test of time? With KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubramanyam, the era is gone."

He also maintained that he is someone who always encourages new talent. "When Mani Ratnam came to me, he was just starting out, I accepted him because I wanted to promote new people in the industry", said Ilaiyaraja as he opened up on the diversity of his songs.

Further, he opined that even songs celebrating mothers and sisters are not being accepted by music aficionados these days, because of the variation between the vocals of the singer with the characters voicing it on the screen.