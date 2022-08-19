Indian 2 Shooting To Resume Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Birthday Wish for Shankar hints so

Director
Shankar
recently
celebrated
his
birthday
on
August
17,
and
Kamal
Hassan
had
tweeted
(in
Tamil)
to
wish
him
for
the
same.
In
the
tweet
he
had
told
Shankar
to
take
pride
in
being
an
Indian,
and
together
they'll
achieve
bigger
milestones,
to
which
Shankar
responded
in
agreement.
Kamal's
tweet
(Translation):
Let's
take
pride
in
being
Indian;
Let's
accomplish
more
achievements
together!
Birthday
wishes
to
the
director
who
made
the
whole
nation
turn
its
heads
with
his
grand
films.
Shankar's
tweet
(Translation):
Definitely
"Indian".
Your
wishes
made
my
birthday
a
special
day.
Many
thanks
Kamal
Sir!
This
has
got
fans
excited
about
when
the
shooting
of
Indian
2
will
resume.
The
shoot
had
been
halted
after
an
incident
on
the
set,
and
there
was
a
gap.
Shankar
had
gone
on
to
start
work
on
his
project
with
Ram
Charan,
#RC15.
During
the
release
of
Kamal's
Vikram,
Kamal
and
Udhayanidhi
Stalin
had
talked
about
Indian
2.
Udhay
had
gotten
aboard
the
project,
and
it
was
expected
that
the
production
would
pick
up
pace
and
start
again.
Now,
the
exchange
between
Kamal
and
Shankar
has
led
us
to
hope
that
very
soon,
the
shooting
of
the
awaited
project
could
resume
soon.