Iravin Nizhal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

R Parthiban's latest venture Iravin Nizhal hit the screens on July 15 for public viewing. The movie is being hailed as one of the best movies ever made in Tamil cinema. With a minimal cast and a very strong storyline, the film, which has been premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is the brainchild of Parthiban. He has not only written the film, but he also directed, co-edited and partly produced the film.

Iravin Nizhal has been raving reviews and moviegoers are very intrigued about the film. They have been reading up on the internet about the film's story and backdrop and cannot wait to experience it on the big screen. Parthiban's film is a story about an elderly man who is on the run from cops and at the helm of being arrested. He takes shelter in a dilapidated building and recounts his life's events. The movie is said to be a dark thriller with several shining moments throughout the narration.

Within a few hours of the film's release, the illegal and pirated links of Iravin Nizhal are all over social media platforms. Several illegal websites that have been pirating every other release have not spared Iravin Nizhal as well.

The movie is produced jointly by Caldwell Velnambi, Anshu Prabhakar Dr. Pinchi Srinivasan, Bala Swaminathan, and Ranjith Dhandapani under Akira productions and Bioscope Film Framers banners.

The movie is cinematographed by Arthur A Wilson and distributed by V Creations. In addition to AR Rahman, Iravin Nizhal has two other Oscar Award-winning technicians in the form of Cottalango Leon, a VFX Supervisor, and Craig Mann, a supervising sound editor.