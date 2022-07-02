Is it Ajith Vs Vijay For Pongal 2023? Fans Of Both The Actors Await With Bated Breath!

For the fans, their respective heroes are nothing short of demi-gods. From organizing charity events to building places of worship, from splurging on skyrocketing advertisement banners to waging war against fans of other star heroes, fans are the strength and a couple of times weakness to the actors. In south India, star worship is rather unbelievable.

Especially in Kollywood, fans are filled with immense pride over their heroes and they tolerate nobody or anything when it comes to protecting their interests. Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith- both actors enjoy a great fan base and have equal successful films and charm. However, there is always a cold war vibe between the fans of both actors. There were incidents when fans crossed the boundaries resulting in physical injuries to people.

Pongal is an auspicious season for the south-Indian people. The season is deemed lucky for star heros and their films. Eventually, several big-budget films featuring superstars of the industry are lined up for theatrical releases. Kollywood's most prestigious movies are either released on Diwali or Pongal.

Buzz has it that Thalapathy's bilingual Vaarisu, under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally which is scheduled to release for Pongal 2023 will now clash with Ajith's 61st film, #AK61 under the direction of H Vinoth.

Ajith has teamed up with Vinoth for third time in a row and the movie is under production currently in Hyderabad. The movie is reportedly touted as a thriller set against the backdrop of a heist. A huge set of Chennai's Mount Road was erected at the film city and several important sequences are being shot with combinations.

Although the film was earlier slated for a Diwali release, the makers haven't made it official and now, the director wants to take some more time for the film's post-production, which is why there might be a delay until the film is ready for release. Ghibran is scoring music for #AK61.

Meanwhile, Vijay is making his Telugu debut with Vaarisu AKA Vaarasudu, produced by Dil Raju. The movie has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead opposite the actor and the filming is happening at a fast pace in the suburbs of Chennai. S Thaman is the film's music composer. The makers announced that it will open in theatres for Sankranthi/Pongal 2023.