Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ranjithame Kiss Also A Copy From Superstar Rajinijkanth’s This Movie?

Ever since lyricist Vivek spoke about being a king and still calling himself Thalapathy, many people started promoting actor Vijay from Thalapathy to Superstar at the Varisu audio launch.

Flying kiss - Expectation and Reality 🤷🏻‍♂️

More in comments pic.twitter.com/L5o8eor7Hk — SUDARSAN - Thalaivar Rajini Fanatic (@sudantherobot) December 26, 2022

Actor Rajinikanth's fans were very upset when Dil Raju told Vijay as number one star of Tamil film industry.

From Kutty Story to that Ranjitame kiss given by Vijay, everything is being said to have been copied from Superstar Rajinikanth.

Actor Rajinikanth's fans have started to troll Vijay after realizing that actor Vijay is carriyng the title of Thalapathy inspired from the movie Thalapathy starring Rajinikanth.

Actor Vijay, who showed himself as a Rajini fan in the early films with songs such as 'Annamalai Thambi Inge Aada Vandhen Da', started telling short stories at the audio launch. It was actor Rajinikanth who regularly told short stories in his film shows and Vijay copied it. This time also, Vijay has told a short story at the Varisu audio launch. Going a step ahead, he copied a glimpse of Rajinikanth's story this time.

Vijay did a dance step with a flying kiss in the song Ranjithame. He replicated it at the audio launch as well. But, now Rajini fans are trolling with the source of the song saying that this kiss style is also taken from Rajinikanth's Baba movie song.

Hope the purpose of re-releasing Baba's film is solved. Rajinikanth's fans are now sharing the video clip saying that actor Rajinikanth did the Ranjitame kiss style in the Baba song when he met Manisha Koirala.

Actor Vijay's speech went viral on social media. In this situation, his fans are sharing the video saying that Rajinikanth has already said what Vijay said to compete with you.

Actor Rajinikanth's speech at Chiyaan Vikram starrer Saamy movie success meet was mentioned by his fans. In that program, actor Rajinikanth said, "My film is my enemy, my film is my solution, I'm not a competitor for others, My films are my own competitors. My competition now is with Padayapa. We want to give a bigger hit than that film.''

On the other hand, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey said at the Oscar Awards ceremony, "They asked me the most important person in my life, who is my hero? And I replied, I don't know about that. I will tell you after 2 weeks. After two weeks the person came to me and again asked who is your hero. Then I said after 10 years. When I was 25 years old, the same person asked me, 'Are you a hero now?' I said no, my hero is 35 years old now. So myhero is always ten years away from me. I will not be like my hero. I cannot go there. But that thought is the driving force for me."

They are posting that actor Vijay spoke based on this lines, which is again a copy.