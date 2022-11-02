    For Quick Alerts
      Jai Bhim Actor Manikandan’s Upcoming Tamil Film With Meetha Raghunath Is A Comedy Entertainer About Snoring

      Actor Manikandan is famous for his brilliant performance in Jai Bhim and Sillu Karuppatti. His upcoming film speaks about people with snoring problems. Jai Bhim was released last year and it made the entire world to look at Tamil cinema. Story of Jai Bhim was adapted from a true incident that happened in the year 1993. Manikandan played the role of Raja Kannu, who is more important than the hero of the film. With his terrific performance, he pulled the complete attention of the audience in the particular scene where he was beaten up to death by the police in the movie Jai Bhim.

      Manikandan

      He also did prominent roles in many Tamil films before Jai Bhim. In the 2019 film Sillu Karuppatti, he played the role of Mugilan, a commoner who was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He has been consistently giving excellent performance since his first film and it got him the great opportunity to act in the film Kala with Superstar Rajinikanth. Actor Manikandan always performed to the extent that his name is etched in the minds of people. The update about his upcoming film is now out. Manikandan is playing the lead character with snoring problem in the film directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran.

      Manikandan

      The film is yet to be titled. The film is produced and presented by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment with music composed by Sean Roldan. The shooting has been completed in Chennai and its surrounding areas. The post-production work of the film is in progress now. The film features Meetha Raghunath, who played the lead role in her debut film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee. Balaji Shakthivel, Ramesh Thilak and Bagavathi Perumal also played prominent roles in the film.

      Manikandan
      Manikandan
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 14:44 [IST]
      X