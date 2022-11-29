Jai Bhim Co-producer Rajasekar Says ‘Jai Bhim 2 Will Definitely Happen. The Plan Is On’

Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for the second part of blockbuster hit Jai Bhim. In such a situation, the actors and actresses of Jai Bhim, which was released last year and was well received by the fans, participated in the prestigious Goa Film Festival. The film's co-producer Rajasekar, who participated in the event, said that there are plans for the 2nd part of the film Jai Bhim.

The film was adapted from a true incident and directed by Gnanavel. In this film, actor Manikandan played the prominent role of Raja Kannu. Opposite him, Lijomol Jose played the female lead. To everyone's surprise, actor Suriya played the role of former justice Chandru. The film created a lot of excitement among the film industry and had an impact on the society. Therefore, the crew of the film faced many hardships politically.

Having faced many crises like this, Jai Bhim collected so many awards in film festivals across the globe. Moreover, it stirs the emotions of the rest of the country in the world. People cried and expressed their emotions after watching Jai Bhim, which was screened at a film festival in Japan. The related video also went viral.

Fans are delighted with the Jai Bhim movie crew's participation at the recent IFFI festival. As such, all the crew members of the film were giving interviews. In that way, co-producer Rajasekar, who participated in it, released an important message. "There are plans for the 2nd part of Jai Bhim. Former Justice Chandru has handled many such important cases. Therefore, the second part will be prepared" he explained.

Since Suriya's Singam was a hit, director Hari followed it up with Singam 2 and Singam 3. Now talks about Singam 4 are also on. While the first Singam was a hit, other films were not. Similarly, some people are saying that Jai Bhim 2 will not be good either. Responding to that, Suriya fans are saying, " Jai Bhim 2 will definitely be better than Singam 2 and Singam 3". Let the movie team come up with an interesting and powerful film again to satisfy the audience expectations.