Jailer: Rajinikanth's Movie with Nelson Dilipkumar gets a title!

Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth are exhilarated as the makers of his upcoming #thalaivar169 have announced the film's title - Jailer. On June 17, the producers of the project, Sun Pictures, have announced the title via their official social media handles by releasing a title poster.

The poster of Jailer is simple yet terrific with a strong appeal. With industrial interiors in the background, a huge sword laden with red blood hung vertically, the poster makes for the quintessential build-up for a Rajinikanth film.

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen on the silver screen in Darbar, in the year 2020. Earlier, the thalaivar made a stylish appearance on the poster reveal of #thalaivar169.

The movie also stars young hero Sivakarthikeyan, who is not only playing the younger version of Rajini in the film, (only if the gossips are to be true), but also is reportedly penning lyrics for a song or two.

South's one of the leading and rocking musical sensation, Anirudh Ravichander is roped in for scoring tunes for Jailer. The movie is currently under the pre-production phase. Nelson Dilipkumar will direct the film.

Nelson previously directed Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor before marking his debut as a director with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila.

A few days ago, there were strong rumours about the film's title and it was reported that #thalaivar169 will likely be called Criminal. But, however, the makers have now officially released the title poster stating the obvious.

Given the director's earlier films, we are pretty sure that #thalaivar169 will be a lot different and will showcase the superstar in his best avatar yet. The film is currently under pre-production and will go on the floors from August this year.

It is worth mentioning here that the project until now has signed up actors like Shivarajkumar, Rajini, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley etc. The official confirmation of the cast and crew are yet to be made and the insiders reveal that there will be an announcement in the second week of July.