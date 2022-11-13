    For Quick Alerts
      Japan: Karthi's First Look From The Anu Emmanuel Starrer To Be Unveiled On November 14!

      By
      |

      Karthi, who scored back-to-back hits in 2022 with Viruman, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, and Sardar, is now busy with the filming of his upcoming film titled Japan. Japan is Karthi's 25th film and the team is quite excited about the film. Anu Emmanuel was cast as the female lead opposite Karthi in this action entertainer being helmed by Raju Murugan.

      The makers of Japan announced that the movie's first look will be unveiled on November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day. A poster along with a photo of a man wearing a gold chain with a rupee-dollar hanging to it was put out by the team to make the announcement.

      Karthis First Look From Japan Will Be Out On November 14

      Announcing the same, the makers shared on Twitter, Get Ready to witness the First Look of #Karthi in & as #Japan #JapanFirstLook #Karthi25." (sic)

      Japan stars Sunil and Vijay Milton along with several other actors in supporting roles. The film's cinematography is by Ravi Varman, and editing will be done by Philomin Raj. GV Prakash Kumar is on board for the film's tracks and background score.

      Karthis First Look From Japan Will Be Out On November 14

      Japan will showcase Karthi in an all-new avatar and the actor reportedly had undergone a physical fitness program and some training for his role. Dream Warrior Pictures is bankrolling the film.

      Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 18:40 [IST]
