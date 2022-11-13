Japan: Karthi's First Look From The Anu Emmanuel Starrer To Be Unveiled On November 14!

Karthi,
who
scored
back-to-back
hits
in
2022
with
Viruman,
Mani
Ratnam's
magnum
opus
Ponniyin
Selvan
1,
and
Sardar,
is
now
busy
with
the
filming
of
his
upcoming
film
titled
Japan.
Japan
is
Karthi's
25th
film
and
the
team
is
quite
excited
about
the
film.
Anu
Emmanuel
was
cast
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Karthi
in
this
action
entertainer
being
helmed
by
Raju
Murugan.
The
makers
of
Japan
announced
that
the
movie's
first
look
will
be
unveiled
on
November
14,
on
the
occasion
of
Children's
Day.
A
poster
along
with
a
photo
of
a
man
wearing
a
gold
chain
with
a
rupee-dollar
hanging
to
it
was
put
out
by
the
team
to
make
the
announcement.
Announcing
the
same,
the
makers
shared
on
Twitter,
Get
Ready
to
witness
the
First
Look
of
#Karthi
in
&
as
#Japan
#JapanFirstLook
#Karthi25."
(sic)
Japan
stars
Sunil
and
Vijay
Milton
along
with
several
other
actors
in
supporting
roles.
The
film's
cinematography
is
by
Ravi
Varman,
and
editing
will
be
done
by
Philomin
Raj.
GV
Prakash
Kumar
is
on
board
for
the
film's
tracks
and
background
score.
Japan
will
showcase
Karthi
in
an
all-new
avatar
and
the
actor
reportedly
had
undergone
a
physical
fitness
program
and
some
training
for
his
role.
Dream
Warrior
Pictures
is
bankrolling
the
film.