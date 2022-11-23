Japanese Film Festival Event In Chennai: Why Makoto Shinkai's Films Are Screening In India?

Japanese
Film
And
Music
Festival
2022
is
happening
actively
across
India,
and
their
Chennai
special
event
is
scheduled
for
this
weekend,
November
25
-
27
(Friday
To
Sunday).
This
is
to
commemorate
the
70th
anniversary
of
diplomatic
relations
between
Japan
and
India.
The
theme
for
the
event
is
'The
World
Of
Radwimps
and
Makoto
Shinkai.'
Makoto
Shinkai
is
a
renowned
Japanese
filmmaker
known
for
his
Anime
films.
In
2019,
due
to
intense
demand,
his
films
Your
Name,
and
Weathering
With
You,
were
screened
in
India,
marking
the
first
commercial
release
of
a
Japanese
film
in
India.
Radwimps
is
a
music
band
that
frequently
collaborates
with
Shinkai
in
his
films.
The
Chennai
event
will
happen
in
Express
Avenue
Mall,
at
PVR
SPI
Escape
Cinemas.
The
screening
schedule
is
as
follows.
On
November
25,
Friday,
the
Opening
Ceremony
would
be
at
19:30
hours
(7.30
pm)
and
the
agenda
of
the
ceremony
would
be
an
Orchestra
concert
titled
Your
Name
(120
minutes).
On
November
26,
Saturday,
the
following
films
will
be
screened.
11:00
-
Weathering
With
You
(113
mins)
13:30
-
5
Centimeters
Per
Second
(63
mins)
15:00
-
Your
Name,
Orchestra
Concert
(120
mins)
17:30
-
The
Garden
Of
Words
(46
mins)
19:00
-
Forever
In
The
Daze
Tour
2021-2022
(150
mins)
On
November
27,
Sunday,
the
following
films
will
be
screened.
11:00
-
Your
Name
(107
mins)
13:30
-
The
Place
Promised
In
Our
Early
Days
(91
mins)
15:30
-
Forever
In
The
Daze
Tour
2021-2022
(150
mins)