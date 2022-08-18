Jiivi 2 First Review: Vetri's Crime Thriller Gets A Thumbs Up From Audience!

Jiivi 2, which is a sequel to the acclaimed thriller Jiivi, is all set to get a direct OTT release on Aha, on August 19, Friday. The crime thriller, which features Vetri reprising the central character from the original, is directed VJ Gopinath. Jiivi 2, which had its premiere show recently, is receiving great reviews from the audience.

Subramaniam V, who is a film producer, took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "#Jiivi2 - Perfect sequel which will once again blow your mind when all dots r connected in d end 🔺 1st half sets a solid base & towards d interval block is when the story gets intense. Second half was just 🔥 Congts @sureshkamatchi & team 🤝🔥 Definitely worth watching it 👌"

"#Jiivi2 Review: A Thriller Drama🍿Plot- Saravanan Again Gets into Triangular Theory🔺Vetri & Karunakaran Neat Performance👊🏽BGM is Big+🥁Dialogues r Gud👌🏼Making is Better Than jiivi👏🏼Some Scenes r Justified at Climax💥Part 3 Lead Sema🥵Perfect Sequel!Neat!!" tweeted film critic-box office tracker Saloon Kada Shanmugam.



"#jiivi2 perfect comback of @act_vetri and @Vjgopinath1 sir happy to work in this project photo la illanalum paravalaa 😂 august 19 iruku periya sambavam @sureshkamatchi and @VHouseProd_Offl," tweeted dance choreographer-director Raghavendran P.

Coming to Jiivi 2, the VJ Gopinath depicts the new life of its central character Saravanan, played by Vetri. He is married to his house owner's daughter Kavitha and works as a share auto driver. However, things take a different turn after Saravanan faces a financial crisis yet again, and his friend Mani makes a comeback to his life.

Aswini Chandrasekar has played the role of Kavitha, while Karunakaran reprises his character Mani. Rohini, YG Mahendran, Jawahar Nasser, Mime Gopi, and Rama have played supporting roles. Jiivi 2 is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, under the banner V House Productions.