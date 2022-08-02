Jiivi 2 OTT Release Date And Time: Vetri's Movie To Stream On Aha Tamil?

Written
and
Directed
by
VJ
Gopinath,
Jiivi
2,
the
sequel
to
2019's
Jiivi,
is
going
to
have
a
direct
OTT
release
this
month.
The
movie
will
likely
begin
streaming
on
Aha
Tamil,
from
August
19.
The
prequel,
Jiivi,
was
a
thriller
drama
that
opened
on
screens
amid
no
big
expectations
but
secured
positive
word-of-mouth
and
the
status
of
a
cult
movie
when
it
started
streaming
on
the
OTT
platform.
The
movie
revolves
around
the
concept
of
fate's
intervention
in
the
life
of
three
people
including
Vetri,
who
played
the
role
of
Saravanan
in
the
film.
After
figuring
out
why
the
series
of
events
are
occurring
to
him,
he
tries
to
stop
them
from
affecting
his
family.
How
he
tries
to
escape
from
this
never-ending
circle
forms
the
story
of
Jiivi.
The
intriguing
movie
has
created
buzz
among
the
film
buffs
with
its
interesting
story
premise.
Viewers
who
have
watched
it
have
been
awaiting
the
sequel.
The
movie
also
stars
Rohini,
Mime
Gopi,
Karunakaran,
Ashwini
Chandrasekhar,
and
Monica
Chinnakotla
among
others
in
key
roles.
Suresh
Kamatchi
produced
the
film
under
the
V
House
Production
banner.
Praveen
Kumar
cranked
the
camera
for
Jiivi
2
and
Praveen
KL
edited
the
film.
The
soundtrack
of
the
film
is
composed
by
KS
Sundaramurthy,
who
also
composed
the
score
for
Jiivi
in
2019.