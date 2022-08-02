Jiivi 2 OTT Release Date And Time: Vetri's Movie To Stream On Aha Tamil?

Written and Directed by VJ Gopinath, Jiivi 2, the sequel to 2019's Jiivi, is going to have a direct OTT release this month. The movie will likely begin streaming on Aha Tamil, from August 19.

The prequel, Jiivi, was a thriller drama that opened on screens amid no big expectations but secured positive word-of-mouth and the status of a cult movie when it started streaming on the OTT platform. The movie revolves around the concept of fate's intervention in the life of three people including Vetri, who played the role of Saravanan in the film. After figuring out why the series of events are occurring to him, he tries to stop them from affecting his family. How he tries to escape from this never-ending circle forms the story of Jiivi.

The intriguing movie has created buzz among the film buffs with its interesting story premise. Viewers who have watched it have been awaiting the sequel.

The movie also stars Rohini, Mime Gopi, Karunakaran, Ashwini Chandrasekhar, and Monica Chinnakotla among others in key roles. Suresh Kamatchi produced the film under the V House Production banner. Praveen Kumar cranked the camera for Jiivi 2 and Praveen KL edited the film. The soundtrack of the film is composed by KS Sundaramurthy, who also composed the score for Jiivi in 2019.