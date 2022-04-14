Josh Content Creator MD Musiq To Release His First Independent Song Vaanavil On April 22

Josh, India's top short video app, has been winning hearts since its entry into the content creation space. The app is a hub of viral videos belonging to different genres and languages. It is also an ideal platform for upcoming talents to tap into their creativity and make a name for themselves in fields of their choice.

From collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the country to hosting smashing and enriching events for its content creators, Josh has been ticking all the right boxes.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this India's numero uno app, one cannot miss the name of the gifted singer MD Musiq who recently joined the platform and won hearts in the Josh Tamil community.

The man behind the famous YouTube channel MD Musiq, started his musical journey at the mere age of 4. He took to the keyboard like a fish to water and earned a certificate for completing eight grades from the prestigious Trinity Music College Of London. Soon, he discovered another hidden talent in him- singing.

Right from his school days, Musiq entertained people around him as a singer and a keyboardist, and even participated in many junior-level events. Post completing his schooling, the young boy started his own YouTube channel called MD Musiq. The early days were a little tough for him. But with his consistent hard work, Musiq became a favourite with both the young and the family audience. His simple yet innovative videos became a hit with them.

Have a look at MD Musiq's Instagram page.

His first breakthrough arrived at the age of 18 when Black Sheep recognized and conferred him with the Emerging Star of YouTube award. Since then, there's no looking back for this music wizard. He made the nation proud when his songs got aired on BBC Radio London and 89.4 FM Dubai. Soon, he reached the 100k subscriber milestone on YouTube and is now raging towards the golden 1 Million mark.

His Instagram fan base goes insane for his remixes which go viral in no time. Besides all these achievements, Musiq is the lead singer in his college band. His first public event was in Pro Zone mall, Coimbatore where fans flocked to enjoy his show. The YouTube sensation has his own music band called Band Vaio which performs independent music at events.

With a collective 1 Million+ followers on all social media platforms, he was honoured with the Social Media star award at KCT awards. Musiq enjoys a huge fan base on Josh app with 2k fans and 2k hearts.

Now, the music prodigy is all set to drop his first independent song, 'Vaanavil'. Composed and crooned by him, the Tamil song has lyrics by JK. Touted to be a purely melodic pop number, the lyrics talk about the colourfulness of love. It conveys how he gets impressed with his loved one and also talks about how he will care for her in the future. The track will be releasing on April 22.

There's some more good news to add to your excitement. MD Musiq will be giving a live performance of this song on April 23 on LCJ Tamil.

With his magical voice and melodious music, MD Musiq is slowly singing his way into people's hearts and Josh is there to make sure that he gets his beat right.

Don't miss MD Musiq's amazing videos on Josh app-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/a2681429-efd9-4d7e-b56d-045e0ad2f87c