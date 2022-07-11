Josh Music Artist Alvin Bruno Is A Young Talent To Watch Out For

Josh, India's leading short video app, has become a trendsetter in the space of content creation with its refreshing content belonging to multiple languages and genres. Whether it is treating the audience with viral videos or giving them an opportunity to create their own cool content, the homegrown app has given everyone plenty of reasons to fall deeply in love with it.

Josh is the go-to place for budding talent to unleash their creative side and explore golden opportunities which help them to grow big.

Speaking about the pool of talent on this India's numero uno app, one name that has registered on everyone's lips is that of Josh music artist Alvin Bruno. With 1.4k fans and 1.8k hearts on Josh app, the young boy has been hitting the right chord with the audience.

The 20-year-old is touted to be India's youngest music director. At the age of four, Alvin began his training in music and took lessons in instruments like drums, keyboard, guitar and professional piano from London School Of Music and ABRSM, Germany.

The music genius composed his first song at the age of 13. So far, Alvin has released more than 12 singles. Some of his hit songs include 'Unn Azhagile', 'Nirvana Shatakam', 'Mazhai Saral', 'Get On The Tamte Floor,'Monsoon' and James (Kannada) fan-made promo song. Besides these achievements, Alvin also has his own YouTube channel.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Alvin has a couple of singles in multiple languages lined up for release. He has also signed a few Tamil movies and is now all set to foray into the Telugu industry.

Alvin is slowly making his mark with his fresh music and Josh is making sure that he continues to shine bright.

