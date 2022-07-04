Kaali Movie Controversial Poster Row: Citizens demand Director's Arrest For Depicting Goddess With A Cigarette

A documentary performance titled Kaali, directed by Leena Manimekalai has a publicity poster depicting the actress, who is shown as the powerful Kaali, smoking a cigarette.

The poster caused a public outrage immediately after surfacing on social media, owing to the depiction of the Goddess all decked up to look the part but smoking a cigarette.

A specific section of the netizens has called out the director Leena Manimekalai for the wrongful depiction of the Goddess and expressed anguish as they felt it was an insult to the religion.

Director Leena Manimekalai took to her Twitter and wrote,

"Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at

@AgaKhanMuseum

as part of its "Rhythms of Canada"

Link: https://torontomu.ca/cerc-migration/events/2022/07/under-the-tent-launch/

I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://torontomu.ca/cerc-migration/under-the-tent/

@YorkuAMPD

@TorontoMet

@YorkUFGS

Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️,"(sic).

Check out the Twitter post of Leena Manimekalai here

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln



I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS



Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

The controversy surfaced for the sole reason of depicting the Goddess Kaali with her accouterments plus a cigarette in her hand. Another feature of the poster is that the goddess is shown with a backdrop of the LGBTQ+ community's flag AKA pride flag.

A user wrote,

Another user wrote, "Why are Hindu gods, goddesses, and articles of faith mocked, ridiculed, demeaned at the altar of 'liberal creativity'? Must Hindus be punished for their tolerance? Aren't Hindus being forced to adopt a more hardline posture?" (sic).

Another user by the name of Chandra Prakash Singh wrote, "Every day H!ndu religion is mocked, Is govt. testing our patience ??

Dear

@AmitShah

@HMOIndia

@PMOIndia

@DrSJaishankar

@MEAIndia

Please don't forget how we were questioned for hurting religious sentiments & needful action must be taken"(sic).

Few enthusiastic Twitter users went a step ahead and tagged the Central BJP government, Amit Shah, and others about the poster and demanded strict action.