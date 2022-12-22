Kaapa Twitter Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Action Thriller Gets Great Response From Audience!
Actor Prithviraj's Malayalam movie Kappa released worldwide today. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben and Manju Warrier. Actor Prithviraj participated in Kappa movie promotion in Dubai recently. It is an action thriller film directed by Shaji Kailash.
South Indian films are a rage and it seems like the year will end with another biggie: #Malayalam film #Kaapa, starring #PrithvirajSukumaran… Great buzz for #Kaapa in #Kerala.
Packed with action! In *cinemas* 22 Dec 2022. pic.twitter.com/f1lN0VMcU0— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2022
The film was given a U/A certificate by the Censor Board. After Kaduva, this is also the film where Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj are teaming up. Kappa is a film that tells the story of gangsters and quota teams. Kappa also has the distinction of being Aparna Balamurali's first film with Prithviraj. Prithviraj comes in a very different look in the film.
#Kaapa will be one of the best films in #ShajiKailas' s career...— AB George (@AbGeorge_) December 19, 2022
Says @PrithviOfficial in Kaapa launch... pic.twitter.com/wmBJ5II0LU
Kappa is a film based on the novella 'Shankhumukhi' written by GR Indugopan. This is a novel that tells the story of the invisible underworld of Thiruvananthapuram city. Indu Gopan himself is preparing the screenplay of the film. Kappa also has the distinction of being the first film to be produced by FEFCA Writer's Union. The film is being produced by Writers Union in collaboration with the production company Theater of Dreams.
Ahead of the release, the makers have released the promo song of the film. The song Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapuram was released. Lyrics by Santhosh Verma and music by Jakes Bijoy. The song has been sung by Subhash Babu, Anugrah Digosh, Akhil J Chand and Jakes Bijoy.
Tom 9 am show @ Prasads, Hyd #Kaapa 🔥🔥 @PrithviOfficial pic.twitter.com/qKpMtbyeFp— Untold కథలు (@27stories_) December 21, 2022
Prithviraj Sukumaran is an Indian actor, producer and playback singer. He has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films. He made his debut in the film industry in 2002 with the Malayalam film Nandanam. After that, he became a very familiar actor by acting in more than 80 films.
Prithviraj was born on October 16, 1982 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His father Sukumaran is an actor and mother Mallika Sukumaran is an actress. He has an elder brother named Indrajith Sukumaran. He is acting only in Malayalam and Tamil movies. His wife Poornima Indrajith has also acted in some Malayalam and Tamil films and TV serials. Prithviraj married BBC India TV journalist Supriya Menon on 25 April 2011.
He runs two film production companies named August Cinema and Prithviraj Productions. He produced and distributed more than 50 films through these two production companies.