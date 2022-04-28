Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal OTT Release Date And Time: Know Everything About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal
hit
the
big
screens
today.
The
Vignesh
Shivan
directorial
is
billed
to
be
a
comedy
drama
and
it
has
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Samantha,
and
Nayanthara
in
the
central
roles.
Down
below
is
all
the
information
you
need
to
know
about
the
OTT
release
date
and
time
of
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal.
Scroll
on
to
catch
more
details
about
the
OTT
premieres
of
the
Vijay
Sethupathi
starrer.
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal's
post
theatrical
OTT
streaming
rights
are
bagged
by
Disney+
Hotstar.
The
film
is
likely
to
be
made
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar
4
weeks
from
its
theatrical
debut.
In
all
likelihood,
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal
might
be
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
the
26th
of
May.
Kaathu
Vaakula
Rendu
Kaadhal
might
be
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
the
stroke
of
12
midnight,
26
May.
Disney+
Hotstar
might
be
making
an
official
communication
to
this
effect
very
soon.
The
Vignesh
Shivan
directorial
has
Nayanthara,
Samantha,
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
the
lead
roles
and
it
is
touted
to
be
a
proper
comedy
drama.
An
official
announcement
on
the
OTT
premieres
date
of
the
film
will
be
made
in
the
next
few
days.