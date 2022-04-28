Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Twitter Review: Is Samantha, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Film Worth The Hype?

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, featuring Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in the lead roles hit the big screens worldwide today. The film had garnered decent enough buzz, thanks to the fact that it marks the coming together of three of Tamil cinema's finest actors. But is the Vignesh Shivan directorial worth all the hype? Here is how Twitter users had to say about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal after watching the early shows of the film.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is touted to be a comedy drama and it essentially revolves around a triangular love drama where two women, played by Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi fall for the same guy Vijay Sethupathi. The film has enough scope for generic comedy and enticing drama, but has the director, Vignesh Shivan struck the right chord with his narrative? Here is how Twitter reacted.

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal 1St half started well with perfect interval block😍so far good pic.twitter.com/uaEtNgMOn9 — Genuine tweets only.. (@genuinetweets17) April 28, 2022

This kind of movie will save Tamil cinema ❤️

Thank you @VigneshShivN

For bringing fun filled first half vera level waiting for second half #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal — Raju 🦋 (@Raju31120947) April 28, 2022

Movie of Tamil industry

Going to be blockbuster 💯

Rambo khatija kanmani

Combo stealing hearts

special thanks to @anirudhofficial

💯💥#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal — Niru~ (@ramnirupama883) April 28, 2022

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal [4.5/5] : "India's Biggest love story" -In every sense of the word. #VijaySethupathi 𓃵 swag max carries the movie on his shoulders from start to finish.



Love sequences -On par with Hollywood / International Standards.#KVRK



A very good message 👍🔥 — Dr BB (@Beingbala_) April 28, 2022

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal only in OTT. not sure why this script took 7 years to write.



Dragged, repetitive and headache inducing waste of time — SneakyPete_25™ (@avinash1725) April 28, 2022

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is produced by Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, SS Lalit Kumar, and Lalit Kumar. The film has a successful audio album, scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced under Seven Screen Studio and and Rowdy Pictures.