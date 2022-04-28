    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Twitter Review: Is Samantha, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Film Worth The Hype?

      By
      |

      Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, featuring Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in the lead roles hit the big screens worldwide today. The film had garnered decent enough buzz, thanks to the fact that it marks the coming together of three of Tamil cinema's finest actors. But is the Vignesh Shivan directorial worth all the hype? Here is how Twitter users had to say about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal after watching the early shows of the film.

      kaathu vaakula rendu kaadhal twitter review

      Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is touted to be a comedy drama and it essentially revolves around a triangular love drama where two women, played by Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi fall for the same guy Vijay Sethupathi. The film has enough scope for generic comedy and enticing drama, but has the director, Vignesh Shivan struck the right chord with his narrative? Here is how Twitter reacted.

      kaathu vaakula rendu kaadhal twitter review

      Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is produced by Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, SS Lalit Kumar, and Lalit Kumar. The film has a successful audio album, scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced under Seven Screen Studio and and Rowdy Pictures.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X