Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal OTT Release Date And Time: Know Everything About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal hit the big screens today. The Vignesh Shivan directorial is billed to be a comedy drama and it has Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and Nayanthara in the central roles. Down below is all the information you need to know about the OTT release date and time of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Scroll on to catch more details about the OTT premieres of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal's post theatrical OTT streaming rights are bagged by Disney+ Hotstar. The film is likely to be made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar 4 weeks from its theatrical debut. In all likelihood, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal might be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from the 26th of May.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from the stroke of 12 midnight, 27 May. Disney+ Hotstar might be making an official communication to this effect very soon. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has done decent at box office collections and emerges as hit status.

The Vignesh Shivan directorial has Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and it is touted to be a proper comedy drama. An official announcement on the OTT premieres date of the film will be made in the next few days.