Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal OTT Release Date & Time: Vijay Sethupathi's Rom-Com To Release On Disney+ Hotstar

Director Vignesh Shivan's latest release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is all set for an early OTT release. The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film released on April 28 in theatres to mixed reviews.

The film is about Rambo falling in love with Kanmani, a homely girl taking care of her siblings as well as Khatija, who doesn't like being married away to someone she doesn't like. The twist in the tale arises when Rambo has to choose any one of them to get married. Ironically, both girls love him back and decide to stay together under a single roof. All hell breaks loose soon after.

This comedy entertainer, which has the iconic combination of Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is released amid high expectations and received with mixed to disappointed talk.

Notably, audience can now watch Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on OTT too. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 27. The movie is going on OTT only after 29 days of theatrical release.

Anirudh composed music for this film marking his milestone of 25 films. Two tracks from the film, 'Dippam Dappam' and 'Two Two Two' are superhits on YouTube. Both the songs have lyrics penned by the film's director himself.

Produced by Nayanthara's home banner Rowdy Pictures in collaboration with Seven Screen Studios, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is distributed by Udayanidhi Stalin under his Red Giant Movies. The film is edited by A Sreekar Prasad and cinematography is rendered by SR Kathir. Vijay Sethupathi movie turns out to be a hit at box office.