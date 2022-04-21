Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha & Vijay Sethupathi's 'Dippam Dippam' Song Is Out

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the highly anticipated project is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. On Wednesday (April 20, 2022), the makers of KRK revealed an interesting romantic number from the movie, featuring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi. The 'Dippam Dippam' song, which narrates the love story of Rambo and Khatija, is now winning the internet.

In the 'Dippam Dippam' song, Sethupathi's character Rambo is seen getting attracted to Khatija, played by Samantha. The duo is in a night club and Khatija is accompanied by her boyfriend, but that doesn't stop her from finding Rambo attractive. The couple's budding mutual attraction is narrated in the song, which is wonderfully composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vignesh Shivan, the director of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal himself has penned the lyrics of 'Dippam Dippam'. Anirudh, the music composer has sung the song himself, along with Anthony Daasan. The peppy number has totally raised the expectations over the project, which features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha in the lead roles.

Watch the 'Dippam Dippam' song here:

Samantha, who plays the role of Khatija, looks simply gorgeous in her new look in the 'Dippam Dippam' song. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, once again provides a glimpse of his versatility as the love-struck Rambo. The song ends with the glimpses of Rambo and Khatija becoming close, thus leaving the viewers curious.