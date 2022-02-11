Kadaisi Vivasayi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kaaka Muttai director M Manikandan's latest release Kadaisi Vivasayi hit the theatres on Friday (February 11). Starring Nallandi (an 86-year-old-farmer), Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in key roles, the rural drama has been garnering a great deal of attention from movie buffs.

The film has also become the latest one to get leaked online. Reportedly, Kadaisi Vivasayi has been leaked on platforms and websites like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is not the first film to have been leaked on these piracy based websites. Earlier, theatrical and OTT releases like Maanaadu, Doctor, Mahaan, Annaatthe and Jai Bhim had also fallen prey to these notorious sites. Well, with Kadaisi Vivasayi getting impressive responses from the audiences, looks like the sudden leak of the film might now impact its collection at the box office.

Produced by Eros International, the film was first announced in 2016. Earlier, it was reported that Rajinikanth was approached to play the main protagonist in the entertainer, however, the superstar turned down the offer owing to reasons unknown.

Well, Kadaisi Vivasayi marks Vijay Sethupathi's second outing with the director after Aandavan Kattalai (2016). The latest release has Sethupathi appearing in a cameo role. Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rabecca Philip are the supporting actors of the film.