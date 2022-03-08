Kadaisi Vivasayi OTT Release Date And Time On SonyLIV, Know All Details Here

Upon its release in theatres, Kadaisi Vivasayi received exceptional reviews from critics and audiences. Interestingly, the performance of the 85-year-old farmer Nallandi was highly praised along with the film's storyline and narration. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who played a cameo role in the entertainer received applause from all corners.

Well, for those who missed the film in theatres, don't fret, as the rural drama is all set to stream online. You heard that right! According to reports, the film will start streaming on SonyLIV from March 11.

Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the streaming time, grapevine suggests that Kadaisi Vivasayi will stream from 12 am.

Let us tell you that the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer was released in theatres on February 11, after a long hiatus owing to the pandemic. The highly acclaimed film touched upon subjects like agriculture, the judicial system and the injustices that an ordinary man faces in day-to-day life. Written, edited and directed by M Manikandan, the film also featured Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Dr Raichal Rabecca among others.

Bankrolled by Eros International, the film was first announced in 2016. In the earlier days, it was reported that Rajinikanth was approached to play the main protagonist in the entertainer. Though it was not confirmed by the team, rumours stated that the superstar had to turn down the offer owing to other work commitments. Well, Kadaisi Vivasayi marks Vijay Sethupathi's second outing with the director after Aandavan Kattalai that released in 2016. The film has songs composed by Santhosh Narayanan while the cinematography was taken care of by B Ajithkumar .