Kamal Haasan And Shankar To Resume Indian 2 Shoot In August: Reports

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's ambitious project Indian 2, which is a sequel to their celebrated first collaboration Indian, was delayed indefinitely due to various reasons. After a point, it was even rumoured that the project is shelved. However, the latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan and Shankar are now planning to resume the shooting of Indian 2.

Recently in a promotional interview, Kamal Haasan confirmed that the project is not shelved, and the makers are planning to resume the shooting soon. Now, the sources suggest that Indian 2 will go on floors again in August, this year. The pending portions of the film will be shot in a long schedule, that is expected to last for over 100 days.

Kajal Agarwal, who was initially playing the female lead, is not a part of the project anymore. The actress quit Indian 2 due to her pregnancy, and the makers might rope in Trisha Krishnan or Tamannaah Bhatia for the role. Vivekh, the late actor might also get replaced, and his portions in the film might get re-shot.

The Shankar directorial features an extensive star cast including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi Ganesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in the pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score. The makers, Lyca Productions are expected to make a major announcement before resuming the project, by revealing the new additions to the star cast and technical crew.