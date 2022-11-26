Kamal Haasan Appears At Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP Audio Launch Event Immediately After Discharge!

Kamal Haasan, who was admitted to the hospital, had returned home only yesterday. Immediately after discharge, he appeared as the special guest at the DSP movie audio launch event. He wished actor Vijay Sethupathi and the DSP film crew with a great success.

The movie DSP is directed by Ponram. His previous films are Varuthapadaatha Vaalibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seemaraja and MGR Magan. In this film, lead actor Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a police character named Vaskodagama. Along with him, Anu Kriti, 'Cook with Komali' fame Pugazh, Prince, Gnanasambandhan and many others have acted. Iman has composed the music for the film. The film is slated to hit the theaters on December 2. The trailer and music launch of the film was held yesterday at Chennai.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan participated as the special guest in the event when doctors advised him to rest. While meeting the media after the trailer launch, he said, "I came to participate in the audio launch of my brother Vijay Sethupathi's DSP. I have seen the trailer of the film and it is very good. My best wishes to the crew. Even when there was a big accident in the past, people ask 'When are you going to shoot next?'. Now it's just a normal cough. But all the great news comes to me. I believe that one reason for this is the media and another is the growing love."

Ace director Karthik Subbaraj is producing the film on behalf of Stone Bench. Karthik Subbaraj-Vijay Sethupathi alliance has been working together since the time of short film. After the films Pizza, Iraivi, Petta and Jigarthanda, they are joining again with the film DSP.

It is noteworthy that before this, actor Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a policeman in the films Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sethupathi which were well received both at the box office and critically. Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. He did a prominent character in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai and it is ready for release. Also films like Gandhi Talkies, Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas are upcoming films starring Vijay Sethupathi.