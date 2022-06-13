Kamal Haasan Celebrates The Success Of Vikram With Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan, See Pics

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his comeback film, Vikram. The project, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema. Kamal Haasan recently celebrated the success of Vikram with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Chiranjeevi hosted a special dinner for his old friend Kamal Haasan and Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj at his residence in Hyderabad. Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with the Acharya actor and his family, was also a part of the celebrations. Later, the megastar took to his official pages and shared some pictures clicked at the dinner party, to the much excitement of cine-goers.

"Absolute joy celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!," Chiranjeevi captioned his post.

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

Kamal Haasan, who is overwhelmed with Chiranjeevi's sweet gesture, took to his official Twitter page and thanked the megastar for the great evening. "Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us," wrote the Vikram actor.

Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us. https://t.co/jG2kTmsPPt — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 12, 2022

Coming to Vikram, the multi-starrer, that features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal roles and Suriya in a cameo appearance, is currently setting the box office on fire with its massive collections. It has been confirmed that Kamal Haasan will reunite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team for the sequels of Vikram, which is being planned as a cinematic franchise.