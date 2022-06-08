Kamal Haasan Gifts Lokesh Kanagaraj A Swanky Car Post Vikram Success, See Pics

Vikram, the recently released action thriller has emerged as the all-time highest grosser in its leading man Kamal Haasan's acting career. Following the massive success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan gifted director Lokesh Kanagaraj a swanky car. The exciting update was revealed by director Lokesh himself, with a Twitter post.

The young filmmaker took to his official Twitter page and shared a picture with Kamal Haasan which was clicked when the Ulaganayagan gifted him a Lexus car. "Thank you so much Aandavarey @ikamalhaasan 🙏🏻 ❤️❤️❤️," Lokesh Kanagaraj captioned his post. Kamal Haasan's sweet gesture has totally impressed the fans of director Lokesh and audiences who completely loved Vikram.

Check out Lokesh Kanagaraj's post here:

The Kamal Haasan fans and cine-goers, on the other hand, have been heaping praises on the talented filmmaker for making the perfect comeback vehicle for the veteran actor. The film fanatics feel that Vikram is both a complete director's film and a complete Kamal Haasan show at the same time, which makes it an extremely satisfying experience for the audiences.

Before surprising him with a Lexus car, Kamal Haasan had sent a handwritten letter to Lokesh Kanagaraj, congratulating him on the success of Vikram. In the heartwarming letter, the veteran actor has assumed the role of Lokesh's father figure and has asked the young filmmaker to always stay vigilant, hungry, and unique. "Life time settlement letter" Words can't express how emotional I'm feeling reading this! Nandri Andavarey @ikamalhaasan 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," wrote the director who was overwhelmed with the legendary actor's gesture.

Vikram, which features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles, has emerged as the biggest post-pandemic success of Tamil cinema by crossing the 200-Crore mark. The movie, which features Suriya in an electrifying cameo appearance, is now all set to emerge as one of the all-time highest grossers of the industry.