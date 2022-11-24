Kamal Haasan Hospitalised: Who Will Host Bigg Boss Tamil 6 This Weekend?

The news about Kamal Haasan's hospitalization broke on Thursday, taking the internet by storm. Fans of the Ulaga Nayakan have been wishing him a speedy recovery. While there are no official updates from the hospital or the actor, some reports suggest that he has been hospitalised for a regular health check-up. However, some reports also suggest that the actor suffered a fever and uneasiness due to which he was hospitalised.

The reports further added that Kamal has been advised to be in complete rest for the next two days. This leaves us with a big question, as to who will host the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss in his absence. Kamal has been serving the show's host ever since its inception. However, he was replaced twice.

Last year, the Vikram star contracted COVID-19 and Ramya Krishnan filled his shoes as the host. Though she hosted the show briefly, she was lauded for taking up several unspoken issues. So, she may step in to replace Kamal this time too.

When the OTT version of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched last year, Kamal was present during the opening day and introduced the contestants, too. He also hosted the show for a few weeks. Later, he opted out as he was busy with other commitments. When he opted out, Tamil star Silambarasan TR replaced him and completed the OTT version of Bigg Boss.

So, we will have to wait and watch who gets to replace Kamal this time around. But there are also possibilities for Kamal to host the show this weekend too, as the news about his hospitalisation is not confirmed yet. So, let us wait till the makers of the show make official announcements. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was launched in October this year. The upcoming weekend will mark the season's seventh week. The show is being aired on Vijay Television. Alternatively, fans can watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too, where a 24/7 broadcast of the reality show is also available.

Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert are the housemates who have been nominated for eviction.