Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth Ahead Of Vikram Release; Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Pictures

Kamal Haasan is busy with the promotions of his ambitious project Vikram, which is gearing up for its grand release. Ahead of the Vikram release, Kamal Haasan met his good friend, Rajinikanth, seeking his support and blessings for the film. The exciting update was revealed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, through his official Twitter page.

The Vikram director took to his official page and shared the pictures of himself, Kamal Haasan, and Mahendran. "Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sir's ❤️❤️❤️," Lokesh Kanagaraj captioned his Twitter post. The pictures are now going viral on social media.

Check out the filmmaker's post here:

As per the reports, Rajinikanth's meeting with Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Mahendran - three pillars of Vikram was held at the superstar's residence in Chennai. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the makers of Vikram are also planning to conduct a special screening of the film exclusively for the superstar, very soon. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be out very soon.

To the unversed, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a close friendship right from the early stages of their career. Despite emerging as the arch-rivals on the silver screen, the superstar and ulaganayagan remained friends and stood with each other during all tough times. In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan stated that the onscreen rivalry and political ideologies never affected their friendship or mutual admiration.