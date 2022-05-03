Kamal Haasan's Vikram: Audio And Trailer Launch To Be Held On May 15

Vikram, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer is gearing up for a grand release on June 3, 2022. Recently, the makers revealed the highly anticipated audio and trailer launch release date of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, on social media. Interestingly, both the audio and trailer of Vikram will be officially revealed on May 15, Sunday.

"Firing up your playlists with @anirudhofficial's explosive tracks for Vikram From May 15," reads the social media post of production banner Raaj Kamal Films International on their official social media post, confirming the audio and trailer launch date. More details regarding the Vikram audio and trailer launch event are expected to be dropped very soon.

As reported earlier, the Vikram trailer and NFTs will be launched internationally at Cannes Film Festival on May 18, Wednesday. The highly exciting update was announced by the makers of the Kamal Haasan project with a social media post, lately. "Glad to announce the launch of Vikram NFTs and Trailer at Cannes Film festival in association with Vistaverse and Lotus Meta Entertainment!," wrote the team on Twitter.

With this exceptional foot, the Vikram trailer will emerge as the first Indian trailer to be launched at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will be the first Indian film to get NFTs, and it will be available for land sale in Chennai and Mumbai soon after the official launch.