Kamal Haasan Starrer VIKRAM Hindi Trailer Out Now!

Kamal
Haasan,
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Fahadh
Faasil,
the
3
powerhouses
will
be
seen
together
for
the
first
time
on
the
big
screen.
The
much-awaited
action
thriller
will
hit
the
screens
in
Hindi
on
3rd
June
2022.
Brace
yourself
for
yet
another
Mega
BLOCKBUSTER
from
South
helmed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
the
trailer
promises
a
high-octane
action
thriller
with
a
triangular
face
off
amongst
the
three
highly
acclaimed
actors.
The
gripping
narrative
is
loaded
with
gangsters,
guns,
and
fight
sequences
which
will
surely
get
the
audience
on
the
edge
of
the
seat!
Vikram
also
features
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Narain,
Chemban
Vinod,
and
Gayathrie
in
pivotal
roles.
Produced
by
Kamal
Haasan
and
R
Mahendran,
A
Raaj
Kamal
Films
International's
Vikram
is
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
and
music
by
Anirudh
Ravichander.
Pen
studios' Distribution
division
Pen
Marudhar
has
acquired
the
Hindi
Distribution
rights
of
the
film.
Watch
the
action
entertainer
'VIKRAM'
in
cinemas
on
3rd
June
2022.