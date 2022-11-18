Kamal Haasan To Do A Cameo In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram shook the industry not just because of its commercial success but due to what it has created for the industry. A cinematic universe that is loaded with interesting characters in the hands of a sensational director is exactly what the industry needed and Lokesh made it happen. His upcoming project, Thalapathy 67 has been having a snowball effect as updates about the film keep dropping at regular intervals although no official announcement has been made from anyone in the team so far.

The latest buzz is that Kamal Haasan is likely to play a cameo in Thalapathy 67. This is an exciting update on multiple levels. Firstly, seeing Kamal Haasan and Vijay in the same frame is going to be one insane experience. Secondly, it could mean that maybe, Thalapathy 67 will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, LCU or the Lokiverse.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Karthi's Kaithi have already merged into one universe. It would be more accurate to say that Vikram was set in the same universe as Kaithi. Now a cameo from any character in that universe would mean that Thalapathy 67 would be a part of the universe too. And would naturally indicate the appearance of Vijay with the stars of the LCU who have been introduced already. Imagine Rolex versus Thalapathy.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, we need to think about whether Lokesh would have let such a key update spill if he didn't want it to, at such an early stage. Probably the cameo has nothing to do with the LCU, but then the possibility now seems more probable.