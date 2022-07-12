Kamal Haasan To Voice Over The Narration In Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan? Read On To Know More!

Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan's recent teaser launch event was a grand affair. The movies of Mani Ratnam are categorized as cult classics, irrespective of their performance at the box office.

While every other moviegoer and respective fans of the cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan are excited about the movie's first part, the latest buzz in Kollywood emerged as an add-on factor to the scale of the film that PS-1 already is.

Kamal Haasan, who is on cloud 9 currently after the massive and unprecedented success of his latest film Vikram, happens to be a relative of Mani Ratnam through Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Both Kamal and Mani Ratnam have worked together almost three and a half decades ago for a trendsetting film- Nayagan. After Nayagan, the combination didn't work out for any other film until now. However, news broke out that Mani Ratnam is inclined towards Kamal Haasan for rendering voice over to the narration of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

If the news is true, the movie will be one of the biggest mutli-star films ever made in the Indian Film Industry that has involvement of several star actors and actresses.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the book written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which is considered as one of the greatest novels in Tamil literature. Though there were several attempts to translate the period fiction story to the silver screen, things didn't materialize until Mani Ratnam took it on his shoulders to make the film a reality.

Check out the film's Tamil teaser here:

The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban among others.

PS-1 is produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran. The film's screenplay is handled by Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman, a staple of Mani Ratnam's projects composed the film's soundtrack while A Sreekar Prasad took over the film's editing. Veteran cinematographer Ravi Varman cranked the camera for this magnum opus. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide release on September 30.