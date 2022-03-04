Kamal Haasan's Vikram: The Makers Reveal A Major Update On Release Date

Vikram, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer has been finally wrapped up. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj finally finished the shooting of the political thriller after the multiple schedules that lasted for over 110 days. Interestingly, the production banner Raaj Kamal Films International has now revealed a major update on the Vikram release date, through their official social media handle.

The veteran actor took to his official social media handles and shared an official statement, confirming that the release date of Vikram will be announced on March 14, Monday at 7 AM. The highly exciting update has left both the fans of Kamal Haasan and Tamil cinema audiences, totally excited.

Check out the post here:

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had shared a special video with actors Fahadh Faasil, Narain, and the rest of the crew of the film after the wrap, on his social media handles. "After 110 days of shoot it's a WRAP 🔥 Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort! 🙏🏻 @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #VIKRAM," the young filmmaker captioned his post.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is said to be playing a retired police officer named Vikram in the movie, which is touted to be a political thriller. Fahadh Faasil, the popular Malayalam actor is appearing in the role of Ashwin, a corrupted officer in the movie. Vikram will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist, Soola Karuppan. The project marks both Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's first onscreen collaboration with Kamal Haasan.

The much-awaited political thriller features an extensive star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and others in the supporting roles. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.