Kasturi Shankar Reacts To Netizens’ Comments On Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s Separation Announcement

Kollywood superstar Dhanush and his wife and Thalaiva Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa left everyone in shock with the announcement of their separation. For the unversed, the couple decided to part way after 18 years of marriage. They shared a joint statement on social media; however, they are getting trolled for making it public.

Let us tell you, actress-activist Kasturi Shankar reacted to Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation on Twitter. She tweeted, "It is always sad when a long term relationship comes to an end. It is harder when that has to happen under the harsh magnifying glass of public scrutiny. Only the two people involved know all the details. No one else does and doesn't need to either. #Aishwaryaa #Dhanush." (sic)

On her tweet, one of the users replied, "Then ask them not to tweet it/disclose it in public. Let them not celebrate it. Keep it persona." (sic) To this tweet, Kasturi Shankar replied, "Marriage and divorce are public social acts . They certainly are not celebrating it. @dhanushkraja statement is very matured and well worded . We do not need to empathise or agree with them, but we can certainly leave them alone." (sic)

However, another user noticed her tweet and trolled her by stating, "Exactly, well said! Then why did you tweet about them in first place? Why didn't you give them the much needed privacy?" (sic)

Looks like, fans are very much disappointed with Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation, as they are considered as one of the ideal couples in Kollywood. If reports are to be believed, due to their conflicts, Dhanush started taking up more projects, so that he could stay away from the issues. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Now, let's see what happens next!