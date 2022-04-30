Kollywood Producer Varaaki Files Complaint Against Late Actor Sai Prashanth’s Wife Sujitha; Details Inside

Recently, late Tamil actor Sai Prashanth's wife Sujitha Sai Prashanth filed a case against producer Varaaki. According to News 18 report, Sujitha in her complaint claimed that Varaaki was pressuring her for marriage. Let us tell you, she had filed this complaint at the women's police station in Chennai. Based on her complaint, Varaaki was arrested and produced in court.

After producing in court, Varaaki was charged for sending obscene messages to a woman and criminal intimidation among others. Notably, the producer is now out on bail and has taken action against Sujitha for her complaint.

Varaaki filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office against Sai Prashanth's wife. In the complaint, he mentioned that all the allegations levelled against him are false. Varaaki claimed that Sujitha had asked him for an urgent loan of Rs 2 to 3 Lakh. According to him, she needed money to pay the EMI and interest for another loan.

Varaaki said that she had assured him that she would repay the money in two days, however, she failed to repay the same. He also stated that he helped her pay the tuition fees of her daughter. It has to be noted that Varaaki has attached screenshots of a WhatsApp chat with her and audio recordings of Sujitha in which she was asking for money to pay her debts.

On the other hand, Sujitha had alleged that Varaaki tried to intimidate her by sending pornographic videos and photos to her when she failed to repay his money. Let us tell you, Sujitha's actor-husband Sai Prashanth died by suicide in 2016.

Cops are currently investigating the matter. Stay tuned for more updates!

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.