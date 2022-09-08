Kuruthi Aattam Director Sri Ganesh Ties The Knot With Suhasini; See Pics

Director Sri Ganesh, who is best known for his outings Kuruthi Aattam and 8 Thottakkal, entered wedlock. As per the latest reports, Sri Ganesh tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Suhasini at a traditional ceremony held in Chennai on September 7, Wednesday. The wedding, which was a private affair, was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

It is a love cum arranged marriage for Sri Ganesh and Suhasini, who has been in a relationship for a long time. Post the intimate wedding ceremony. the newly weds threw a lavish reception in Chennai for their film industry friends and colleagues. Some of the popular faces of Tamil film industry attended the reception, which was a grand affair.

To the unversed, Suhasini is a theatre artist by profession and is also active in the modeling field. She has played key roles in some popular films including Seethakaathi and Nenjukku Needhi. As per the reports, Sri Ganesh and Suhasini started dating much before he forayed into film direction.

Sri Ganesh made his directorial debut with 8 Thottakkal, the acclaimed film that featured Vetri and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. Later, he made his second outing with the recently released film Kuruthi Aattam, which features Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. Even though nothing much has been revealed about Sri Ganesh's next outing, the sources suggest that he is planning to approach Ajith Kumar for the project.