Kuruthi Aattam Twitter Review: Read about What The Twitterati Have To Say About The Thriller Film!

Kuruthi Aattam, which means the game of blood, is actor Atharvaa's latest action thriller film written and directed by Sri Ganesh. The movie opened on the silver screen on August 5 after a very long wait. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Radha Ravi, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Vatsan Chakravarthy among others in pivotal roles. Raadhika Sarathkumar was seen portraying a powerful character in the film.

Take a look at the film's Twitter reviews that have been posted by the filmgoers who have already watched the film.

Ramesh Bala

@rameshlaus

#KuruthiAattam 1st Half : Movie justifies the title so far..

Lot of Kuruthi (Blood) Aattam..

Madurai backdrop..

@Atharvaamurali

and

@priya_Bshankar

Both are good in their respective roles..

Good action Choreography..

Interestingly poised for 2nd half..

Kaushik LM

@LMKMovieManiac

#KuruthiAattam 1st half: Slow & steady buildup towards an emotional, action-packed interval. Stunt scenes are raw, bloody (befitting the title!).

Rivalry, friendship, sentiments.. rooted in Madurai.

The

@Atharvaamurali

-

@iamkannaravi

angle worked well.

Rajasekar

@sekartweets

#KuruthiAattam first half - The film's action sequences are 👏👏👏👏.

@sri_sriganesh89

has packed the first half with too many characters.

@Atharvaamurali

, #KannaRavi and

@Vatsanhere

shine!

@realradikaa

gets a powerful screen presence. The conflict is set now , waiting !

Although the film's shooting was completed before the pandemic, the release was delayed due to various reasons. Earlier, it was scheduled for a release in June 2020 but was pushed due to COVID. Later, when the makers wanted to release the film on December 24, 2021, the film met with some legal issues and got postponed. Finally, the movie could see the light of day on August 5.

The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dinesh Purushothaman cranked the camera. Anil Krish edited Kuruthi Aattam, which was produced by T Muruganantham under the Rock Fort Entertainment banner.

The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, has stylish action scenes choreographed by Vicky. Kumar Gangappan is the film's art director and the film's music was released on the Five Star Audio banner.

The post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Kuruthi Aattam have been bagged by Aha Tamil.