Kuruthi Aattam Twitter Review: Read about What The Twitterati Have To Say About The Thriller Film!
Kuruthi Aattam, which means the game of blood, is actor Atharvaa's latest action thriller film written and directed by Sri Ganesh. The movie opened on the silver screen on August 5 after a very long wait. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Radha Ravi, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Vatsan Chakravarthy among others in pivotal roles. Raadhika Sarathkumar was seen portraying a powerful character in the film.
Take a look at the film's Twitter reviews that have been posted by the filmgoers who have already watched the film.
Ramesh
Bala
@rameshlaus
#KuruthiAattam 1st Half : Movie justifies the title so far..
Lot of Kuruthi (Blood) Aattam..
Madurai backdrop..
@Atharvaamurali
and
@priya_Bshankar
Both are good in their respective roles..
Good action Choreography..
Interestingly poised for 2nd half..
Kaushik
LM
@LMKMovieManiac
#KuruthiAattam 1st half: Slow & steady buildup towards an emotional, action-packed interval. Stunt scenes are raw, bloody (befitting the title!).
Rivalry, friendship, sentiments.. rooted in Madurai.
The
@Atharvaamurali
-
@iamkannaravi
angle worked well.
Rajasekar
@sekartweets
#KuruthiAattam first half - The film's action sequences are 👏👏👏👏.
@sri_sriganesh89
has packed the first half with too many characters.
@Atharvaamurali
, #KannaRavi and
@Vatsanhere
shine!
@realradikaa
gets a powerful screen presence. The conflict is set now , waiting !
Although the film's shooting was completed before the pandemic, the release was delayed due to various reasons. Earlier, it was scheduled for a release in June 2020 but was pushed due to COVID. Later, when the makers wanted to release the film on December 24, 2021, the film met with some legal issues and got postponed. Finally, the movie could see the light of day on August 5.
The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dinesh Purushothaman cranked the camera. Anil Krish edited Kuruthi Aattam, which was produced by T Muruganantham under the Rock Fort Entertainment banner.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
an
action
thriller,
has
stylish
action
scenes
choreographed
by
Vicky.
Kumar
Gangappan
is
the
film's
art
director
and
the
film's
music
was
released
on
the
Five
Star
Audio
banner.
The post-theatrical digital streaming rights of Kuruthi Aattam have been bagged by Aha Tamil.