Lady Super Star Nayanthara’s Connect Teaser To Be Released On Her Birthday By Director Vignesh Shivan

Director Vignesh Sivan will release the teaser of Lady Super Star Nayanthara's upcoming film Connect on her birthday (November 18, 2022). Nayanthara, one of the leading actresses of Tamil cinema and fondly known as Lady Super Star, is celebrating her 38th birthday on November 18, 2022. Nayan's husband and director Vignesh Sivan posted an update on his official Twitter handle. This update is going to be a surprise treat not only for Nayanthara but also for his fans.

Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan's wedding was held in a grand manner in June, 2022. And on October 9, the couple became parents to twin boys through a surrogate mother. So this year is Nayanthara's first birthday with her husband and children. It will be an unforgettable birthday in her lifetime.

As a treat to fans on Nayanthara's birthday, Vignesh Sivan has announced that he will be releasing the teaser of Nayanthara starrer Connect on the same day (November 18, 2022). Ashwin Saravanan is directing the film under the production of Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures. Prithvi has composed the music, Manikandan Krishnamachari has done the cinematography and Richard Kevin has done the editing.

Made as a horror thriller, the film features actress Nayanthara, Anupam Kher, Hania Nafeesa, Sathyaraj, Vinay Roy in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theaters soon. Her fans are eagerly waiting for this film. Actress Nayanthara is currently acting in films such as Lady Superstar 75, Jaawan and Iraivan.